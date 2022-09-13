×
Sydney Sweeney Blooms in Beaded Floral Gown While Celebrating Her Birthday on the Emmy Awards Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Sydney Sweeney was classically elegant for the 2022 Emmy Awards — which also happened to fall on her 25th birthday.

The “Euphoria” star made a dynamic entrance to the Awards in a sweeping Oscar de la Renta gown. Designed by Fernando Garcia, the custom ivory piece featured a slim-fitting floor-length dress with a curved neckline, finished with a flowing bustled train. Intricate swirling silver beaded flowers covered the garment, giving it an added layer of elegance and formality.

Sydney Sweeney, Oscar de la Renta, beaded gown, ivory gown, birthday, Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards 2022, Emmys, red carpet
Sydney Sweeney attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stylist Molly Dickson, who conceptualized the dress with Garcia for the occasion, finished Sweeney’s ensemble with sparkling diamond drop earrings, rings and a bejeweled belt by Fred Leighton. For the occasion, Dickson was assisted by Jenna Anne Filingeri as well.

When it came to shoes, Sweeney’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s highly likely the actress’ outfit was complete with a matching set of pointed-toe pumps or sandals. Both have been popular silhouettes for the star in recent weeks, as seen during her appearances at the Venice Film Festival and promoting the second season of “Euphoria.”

Sydney Sweeney, Oscar de la Renta, beaded gown, ivory gown, birthday, Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards 2022, Emmys, red carpet
Sydney Sweeney attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

During the 2022 Emmy Awards, metallic sandals, platform heels and pointed-toe pumps emerged as some of the top trends of the evening, seen on stars including Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bayer and more.

The Emmy Awards celebrate the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by  “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 Emmy Awards in the gallery.

