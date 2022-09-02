×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sydney Sweeney Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Black Gown at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

By Renan Botelho
Renan Botelho

Renan Botelho

More Stories By Renan

View All
“Bones And All” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
“Bardo” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Julianne Moore
Cate Blanchett
Alessandra Ambrosio
View Gallery 24 Images

Sydney Sweeney chicly elevated her look at the red carpet for “Bones And All” premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02 in Venice, Italy.

The “Euphoria” star arrived in a black garment with a satin neckline and a large bow attached, creating a halterneck effect. The actress completed the outfit with black patent platforms designed by Giuseppe Zanotti.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Sydney Sweeney is seen attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic)
Sydney Sweeney is seen at the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02 in Italy.
CREDIT: FilmMagic

Sweeney accessorized her look with bracelets and earrings covered in crystals. Regarding hairstyle, she wore a semi-ponytail, tying it up with a black velvet bow matching her outfit.

Giuseppe Zanotti is a popular footwear designer among celebrities. Avril Lavigne, Megan Thee Stallion and Kristen Wiig were recently seen wearing Zanotti’s creations on their feet.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Sydney Sweeney attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney is seen at the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02 in Italy.
CREDIT: Getty Images
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Sydney Sweeney is seen attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic)
Sydney Sweeney is seen at the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02 in Italy.
CREDIT: FilmMagic

This is Sweeney’s second look commanding attention at the Venice Film Festival. The actress was seen in a full Tory Burch outfit this Thursday.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Sydney Sweeney attends the "Bones And All" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Sydney Sweeney is seen attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02 in Italy.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: Venice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad