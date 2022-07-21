Storm Reid Shines in Silk Pajamas and Crystal-Strapped Pumps with Her Mom at ESPYS Awards 2022 Afterparty

Storm Reid made the ESPYS Awards 2022 afterparty a true family affair, thanks to a sweet moment with her mom. The event was thrown by ESPYS host Stephen Curry, as well as Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, Snapchat and Neiman Marcus.

While hitting the red carpet at Lavo Ristorante, Reid wore a dark purple silk button-down shirt with a collared silhouette and oversized fit. The piece was paired atop slim-fitting matching trousers, giving her outfit the appearance of chic silk pajamas. The “Wrinkle in Time” actress completed her look with sparkling hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and multicolored beaded choker. Meanwhile, her mom, Robyn Simpson Reid, made a similarly bold statement in an orange suit paired with a cutout black bralette and shiny gold platform sandals.

Storm Reid attends the 2022 ESPYS Awards afterparty at Lavo Ristorante in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Storm and Robyn Simpson Reid attend the 2022 ESPYS Awards afterparty at Lavo Ristorante in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Reid’s footwear of choice created a slick ensemble through its classic silhouette. Her satin pointed-toe pumps, hailing from Jimmy Choo, featured satin uppers with pointed toes. Stiletto heels and curved asymmetric slingback straps lined in crystals — which were layered over her pants’ hems for an overlapping look — completed the pair, giving it a dash of luxe glamour.

Storm Reid attends the 2022 ESPYS Awards afterparty at Lavo Ristorante in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.

