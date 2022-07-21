×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Storm Reid Shines in Silk Pajamas and Crystal-Strapped Pumps with Her Mom at ESPYS Awards 2022 Afterparty

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
STORM
Aly Raisman
Mickey Guyton
Quinta Brunson
Chloe Kim
View Gallery 70 Images

Storm Reid made the ESPYS Awards 2022 afterparty a true family affair, thanks to a sweet moment with her mom. The event was thrown by ESPYS host Stephen Curry, as well as Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, Snapchat and Neiman Marcus.

While hitting the red carpet at Lavo Ristorante, Reid wore a dark purple silk button-down shirt with a collared silhouette and oversized fit. The piece was paired atop slim-fitting matching trousers, giving her outfit the appearance of chic silk pajamas. The “Wrinkle in Time” actress completed her look with sparkling hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and multicolored beaded choker. Meanwhile, her mom, Robyn Simpson Reid, made a similarly bold statement in an orange suit paired with a cutout black bralette and shiny gold platform sandals.

Storm Reid, Jimmy Choo, black pumps, crystal pumps, ESPYS, ESPYS Awards 2022, red carpet, Los Angeles
Storm Reid attends the 2022 ESPYS Awards afterparty at Lavo Ristorante in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022.
CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA
Storm Reid, Robyn Simpson Reid, Jimmy Choo, black pumps, crystal pumps, ESPYS, ESPYS Awards 2022, red carpet, Los Angeles
Storm and Robyn Simpson Reid attend the 2022 ESPYS Awards afterparty at Lavo Ristorante in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022.
CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Reid’s footwear of choice created a slick ensemble through its classic silhouette. Her satin pointed-toe pumps, hailing from Jimmy Choo, featured satin uppers with pointed toes. Stiletto heels and curved asymmetric slingback straps lined in crystals — which were layered over her pants’ hems for an overlapping look — completed the pair, giving it a dash of luxe glamour.

Storm Reid, Jimmy Choo, black pumps, crystal pumps, ESPYS, ESPYS Awards 2022, red carpet, Los Angeles
Storm Reid attends the 2022 ESPYS Awards afterparty at Lavo Ristorante in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022.
CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

The ESPYS, or the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual ESPN award show celebrating outstanding achievements in sports. This year’s show will be hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, with award recipients selected by sportswriters, broadcasters, sports executives, and players as well as fan voting. The biggest awards of the night are Best Men’s Sport Athlete and Best Women’s Sport Athlete, along with Breakthrough Athlete and Best Record-Breaking Performance.  

Discover all the ESPYS Awards 2022 arrivals in the gallery. 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad