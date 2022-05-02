Pregnant Sophie Turner Exudes Chic Comfort in Platform Slides & Studded Dress at Met Gala 2022 With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made a striking departure from The Mark Hotel and made their way to the 2022 Met Gala in New York City today. The celebrity couple stylishly stepped out for fashion’s biggest night.

Turner, who is expecting her second child with the musician, stepped out in a long-sleeve black gown. The sleek number was complete with a mock neckline, silver embellishments on the bodice and near the shoulders, ruched detailing on the sleeves and a modest train.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner depart The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022, in New York. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The English actress opted for minimal accessories but amped up the glamour with bold makeup. Turner complemented her ensemble with a pink smokey eye, rosy blush on her cheeks and a vibrant red matte lip. The “Game of Thrones” alum parted her red tresses in the middle and styled her hair in crimpy waves. When it came down to footwear, Turner slipped into a pair of black platform slides. The shoe style had a wide strap and chunky round outer sole.

Jonas coordinated with his wife and donned a white tuxedo jacket that had a long lace cape attached at the back. The pop star teamed his suit jacket with a grey shirt, black pants and leather boots.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner depart The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022, in New York. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

