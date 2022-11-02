Sophie Turner Adds ’70s Twist to Louis Vuitton Minidress With Groovy Knee-High Boots for Glamour’s 2022 Women of the Year

Sophie Turner graced the red carpet to celebrate Glamour’s 2022 Women of the Year Awards yesterday in New York. Photographed alongside the likes of Olivia DeJonge, Turner showed out in a minidress and striking boots – both from Louis Vuitton.

The “Game Of Thrones” actress went for a sleek appearance, her long sleeve Louis Vuitton dress made of dark crushed velvet fabric. Turner accessorized her outfit with dangling silver earrings with coordinating rings, the Emmy Award-winner also carrying a black clutch for good measure.

Beyond her outfit, Turner debuted a new hairstyle, completing her look with fringy bangs that offered the actress a whole new vibe.

Sophie Turner attends as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on November 01, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

For footwear, Turner opted for a pair of red Donna high boots from Louis Vuitton’s fall 2022 collection. The $2,490.00 boot is Nicolas Ghesquière’s reinterpretation of a classic ’70s style. The shoe is crafted from natural calf leather and features a tubular shape with a steady, square heel.

Popularized in the go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg. The style is extremely versatile, acting as an effortlessly chic addition to any outfit.

When it comes to shoes, Turner’s style merges retro and edgy aesthetics. The star often dons Louis Vuitton pumps, boots and sandals on and off the red carpet, as she’s one of the brand’s ambassadors and muse to designer Nicolas Ghesquière. However, she’s also appeared at events in heels from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she regularly wears Yeezy slides, Black Star cowboy boots and Nike sneakers.

