Sofia Vergara Looks Ethereal in Champagne Gown & Hidden Heels With Joe Manganiello at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Sofia Vergara was joined by husband Joe Manganiello on the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party tonight in Los Angeles.

The event featured a whole slew of stars arriving ahead of the ceremony’s conclusion, with more to come after it wraps. Vergara looked elegant in a champagne dress with a tulle wrap. The intricate gown featured a bedazzled closure that cinched the dress and gathered in the middle where it was beaded with white, silver and gold details, giving it that extra oomph.

Sofía Vergara at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

Vergara accessorized with more bling on her fingers and on her ears. Some of the rings are subtle, simple silver, while others are colorful and beaded, chunky and fun.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

While we her shoes were hidden under her skirt, it would’ve been a wise match to wear a champagne pump or nude sandal heel would complement the ensemble.

Manganiello looked dapper in a classic tuxedo and bowtie with matte black dress shoes, keeping the look classic and clean.

Sofía Vergara at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

Vanity Fair’s buzzy after-party is one of the most highly anticipated annual events following the Oscars. Earlier, the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony celebrated the top talents across the film industry. The event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

Click through the gallery to see more looks from the 2022 Oscar’s red carpet.