Sofía Vergara Glows in Yellow Y2K-Approved Platform Heels, Bustier & Flared Pants for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Arrival

Sofía Vergara hit the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday in Pasadena, Calif., wearing a vibrant two-piece set for a live show alongside her co-stars Heidi Klum and Terry Cruise.

The “Modern Family” actress wore a flurry of white and yellow graphic prints from the brand Alexis, including a strapless bustier with a sweetheart neckline to match high-waisted pants. The material was patterned with yellow shapes set on a white background, the white making the sunshine-like shade all the more bright.

Sofía Vergara on the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent” season 17 held at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on Aug 16, 2022. CREDIT: AdMedia / SplashNews.com

Vergara accessorized with silver rings and whips dangling earrings made of the same sparkling material.

To complete the summery set, Vergara opted for her favorite footwear silhouettes, platform sandals. The matching yellow shoes featured chunky platform soles with thick strap detailing that was mostly eclipsed by the hem of her pants.

Sofía Vergara on the red carpet for "America's Got Talent" season 17 held at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on Aug 16, 2022. CREDIT: AdMedia / SplashNews.com Sofía Vergara on the red carpet for “America’s Got Talent” season 17 held at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on Aug 16, 2022.

Vergara’s also a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as a Foster Grant eyewear collection.

“America’s Got Talent” sees undiscovered talents of all ages; singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. The rest of the thrilling season can be streamed on Peacock or live-streamed on NBC.

PHOTOS: See Sofia Vergara’s impressive street style evolution.