Sofia Carson Gives LBD Towering Boost With 6-Inch Platform Pumps at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit

Sofia Carson gave a little black dress a towering boost for TheWrap’s 2022 Power Women Summit in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec 14.

While arriving at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, the “Purple Hearts” actress posed for photos in a glamourous ensemble. Her black dress featured long fitted sleeves, with a fitted bodice and dramatic feathery details on the neck and on the cuffs.

Sofia Carson attends TheWrap’s 5th Annual Power Women Summit on Dec. 14, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her look, the “Descendants” star accessorized with small diamond stud earrings. Carson parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a low bun. For glam, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral pout.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Carson completed her look with a pair of platform pumps. The silhouette included a chunky, triangular pointed-toe, a thin strap around the ankle and sat atop a minuscule stiletto heel. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Sofia Carson attends TheWrap’s 5th Annual Power Women Summit on Dec. 14, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Whether she’s appearing onstage or attending a red carpet event, Carson knows how to step out in style. From gowns to blazers to a full pink Canadian tuxedo — the singer knows how to put her own personal flair on any outfit. For footwear, Carson tends to gravitate towards strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps, thigh-high boots and towering heels.

