Snoop Dogg Slips on Camouflage Converse Sneakers With Eminem at MTV VMAs 2022

Snoop Dogg brought his signature style to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ tonight. The annual ceremony celebrates the best music videos of the past year and features unforgettable performances, tributes and appearances from the biggest stars in music.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem will return to the stage after over a decade with a metaverse performance of “From the D to the LBC.” The West Coast legend hit the black carpet in an olive green tracksuit. The leather ensemble consisted of a long-sleeve crewneck that had a round neckline and wide waistband. The “Gin and Juice” rapper complemented the top with matching pants that had front pleats and a baggy hem.

Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

To take his look up a notch, the music icon accessorized with a gold cuban link chain and square transparent shades. Snoop Dogg tied his outfit together with camouflage Converse sneakers. The timeless silhouette was decorated with burnt orange, hot pink and green and featured a round toe with a chunky outsole. The sneakers include lightweight and durable canvas uppers, medial eyelets to enhance airflow and the classic all star ankle patch. Converse sneakers have a long-lasting legacy due to their versatility and particularly good fit.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

PHOTOS: MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals