×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Snoop Dogg Slips on Camouflage Converse Sneakers With Eminem at MTV VMAs 2022

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Snoop Dogg
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
2022 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals
View Gallery 128 Images

Snoop Dogg brought his signature style to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ tonight. The annual ceremony celebrates the best music videos of the past year and features unforgettable performances, tributes and appearances from the biggest stars in music.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem will return to the stage after over a decade with a metaverse performance of “From the D to the LBC.” The West Coast legend hit the black carpet in an olive green tracksuit. The leather ensemble consisted of a long-sleeve crewneck that had a round neckline and wide waistband. The “Gin and Juice” rapper complemented the top with matching pants that had front pleats and a baggy hem.

Related

Becky G Gleams in Daring Zuhair Murad Tapestry Dress & Mirrored Stilettos at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lili Reinhart Goes Romantically Dark in Pussybow Lace Dress & Sandals at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Yung Gravy & Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Go Viral in Edgy Mini Dress & Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Snoop Dogg, MTV VMAs, Converse, Red Carpet
Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

To take his look up a notch, the music icon accessorized with a gold cuban link chain and square transparent shades. Snoop Dogg tied his outfit together with camouflage Converse sneakers. The timeless silhouette was decorated with burnt orange, hot pink and green and featured a round toe with a chunky outsole. The sneakers include lightweight and durable canvas uppers, medial eyelets to enhance airflow and the classic all star ankle patch. Converse sneakers have a long-lasting legacy due to their versatility and particularly good fit.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

PHOTOS: MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad