Simu Liu Styles Lounge Pants With Glossy Boots for Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Simu Liu opted to go shirtless while arriving at the premiere of Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.” Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

Arriving in Simi Valley, Calif. for the occasion, the Marvel action movie star wore a pair of Savage X Fenty lounge pants. His fuchsia silk style included a Savage-branded waistband, paired with matching boxer shorts to create a tiered effect. Liu did wear the pieces’ matching silk shirt knotted around his waist, adding to its slick nature.

Simu Liu attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Completing the “Barbie” star’s ensemble was a silver chain link bracelet, ring and thin pendant necklace.

When it came to footwear, Liu’s ensemble was finished with a set of black boots. His lace-up style, which subtly finished his outfit to allow his attire — or lack thereof — to take center stage included rounded toes and thick soles, allowing for a versatile finish.

A closer look at Liu’s boots. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 show, creatively directed and executively produced by Rihanna, will debut on Nov. 9. As always, the sultry occasion’s featured collection will be available to shop on Amazon and Savage X Fenty’s websites upon release. This year’s show — similar to past lineups — boasts a diverse and star-studded cast of models, including Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Marsai Martin, Kornbread, Rickey Thompson and Precious Lee. The event also features musical performances by a variety of global artists, including Maxwell, Anitta, Don Toliver and Burna Boy.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars modeling in Savage X Fenty’s Vol. 4 fashion show in the gallery.