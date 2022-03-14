‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley Pops in Hot Pink Jumpsuit and Hidden Heels at 2022 BAFTAs

Simone Ashley went bold at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The actress hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Salma Hayek.

For the occasion, the “Bridgerton” star stepped out in a hot pink jumpsuit by Valentino. The sleek number featured a sheer top with a bra-like panel, as well as a flowing cape and legs. The punchy number was paired with sparkling bracelets and earrings for minimalist glamour.

Simone Ashley arrives at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Fred Duval/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Ashley’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her jumpsuits’ voluminous legs. However, the actress’ look appeared to be paired with platforms in a similar shade of pink. It’s likely the style took the form of a strappy sandal or close-toed pumps — which were also two of the evening’s top red carpet styles.

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Rebel Wilson in London’s Royal Albert Hall, the in-person 2022 ceremony kicked off with a “James Bond” theme performance by Shirley Bassey in honor of the franchise’s 60th anniversary. “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” are leading the nominations, with stars like Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Ruth Negga nominated for the event’s top awards.

Discover more 2022 BAFTA star arrivals in the gallery.