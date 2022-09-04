×
Sigourney Weaver Pops in Red Jumpsuit and Studded Valentino Sandals at Venice Film Festival 2022

By Aaron Royce
“Bardo” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Sigourney Weaver went bold for two star-studded occasions at the Venice Film Festival.

The legendary actress arrived for the world premiere of her latest film, “Master Gardener,” in a red Valentino jumpsuit on Saturday night. Hailing from the brand’s Fall 2022 “Valentino Promenade” collection, Weaver’s Pierpaolo Piccioli-designed outfit included long sleeves and legs with a deep neckline, cinched with a “V” logo-accented gold chain. Adding to Weaver’s ensemble’s edge was a gold bracelet, pyramid stud-shaped post earrings and Valentino’s studded black leather OneStud shoulder bag. The actress took time to pose on the carpet with her co-stars Joel Edgerton and Quintessa Swindell, as well as director Paul Schrader.

Sigourney Weaver attends the “Master Gardener” premiere during the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, Paul Schrader and Quintessa Swindell attends the “Master Gardener” premiere during the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Weaver slipped into a pair of open-toed white leather heels, also by Valentino. Her set from the French luxury brand featured rounded soles with thin straps, accented by gold pyramid studs that complemented her jewelry. Though the rest of Weaver’s shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely the actress’ pair included block heels — specifically since Valentino’s current collection features the same straps across slip-on mules and sandals, each with heels totaling 2.36 inches in height.

Her footwear also proved easy to move in, as she smoothly walked onstage to present director Schrader while he received festival’s Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sigourney Weaver presents Paul Schrader as he receives the Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

