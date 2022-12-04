×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sigourney Weaver Locks Into Buckled Suit and Metal-Tipped Kitten Heels for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Avatar-3
Givenchy Spring Summer 2023 Collection
Givenchy Spring Summer 2023 Collection
Givenchy Spring Summer 2023 Collection
Givenchy Spring Summer 2023 Collection
View Gallery 72 Images

Sigourney Weaver brought a dynamically edgy take to formal attire to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang and Bailey Bass.

Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the Golden Globe-winning actress posed in a sharp black suit by Givenchy. Designed by Matthew M. Williams, her ensemble featured a blazer with pointed lapels and matching trousers. The blazer gained a punk edge from the French brand’s signature silver 4G padlock clasp, as well as a white logo-perforated pointelle-knit blouse. Thick silver post earrings completed her ensemble.

Sigourney Weaver, Givenchy, suit, black suit, buckle suit, pumps, black pumps, kitten heels, kitten heel pumps, leather pumps, metal pumps, cap toe pumps, heels, high heels, Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, red carpet, photocall
Sigourney Weaver attends the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Zoe Saldaña, Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Victoria Beckham, dress, sheer dress, black dress, pumps, black pumps, platform pumps, satin pumps, heels, high heels, stilettos, red carpet, photocall
(L-R) Jon Landau, James Flatters, Bailey Bass, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss and Jack Champion attend the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Weaver slipped into a set of kitten-heeled pumps. Her monochrome black leather style included sharp triangular toes, complete with thin silver metal tips for a slick dipped appearance. Thin soles and thin heels, likely totaling 1-2 inches in height, completed the pair with a walkable finish.

Sigourney Weaver, Givenchy, suit, black suit, buckle suit, pumps, black pumps, kitten heels, kitten heel pumps, leather pumps, metal pumps, cap toe pumps, heels, high heels, Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, red carpet, photocall
A closer look at Weaver’s pumps.
CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Sigourney Weaver, Givenchy, suit, black suit, buckle suit, pumps, black pumps, kitten heels, kitten heel pumps, leather pumps, metal pumps, cap toe pumps, heels, high heels, Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, red carpet, photocall
Sigourney Weaver attends the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Weaver’s footwear styles are often chic and timeless. The “Working Girl” star’s red carpet footwear often includes neutral-toned pumps, slides and heeled sandals; though some include embellishments like studs and logo fabrics, most hail from luxury labels including Gucci, Valentino and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, her shoe wardrobe often includes flat sandals and lace-up hiking boots. She’s also famed for wearing sneakers from brands including Converse and Reebok while onscreen in films including the “Alien” franchise.

PHOTOS: Discover Givenchy’s Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad