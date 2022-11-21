Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks Pretty in Pink Dress With Bow-Embellished Slingbacks at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph was pretty in pink at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight.

The “Abbott Elementary” star attended the musical event in a long hot-pink dress featuring spaghetti straps, a pink-and-yellow patterned bodice, and cutouts near the elbows of the sleeves.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Ralph styled the look with gold statement earrings with pink gems matching the bold gown. Her makeup featured a nude lip, and blue and white rhinestone-enhanced smokey eyes. Ralph also had a short, hot-pink manicure to go along with her bold ensemble.

The actress completed her look with pink Mach & Mach slingback pumps. The style featured 4-inch heels, pointed toes and a sparkling bow embellishment.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

