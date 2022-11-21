Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks Pretty in Pink Dress With Bow-Embellished Slingbacks at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph was pretty in pink at the 2022 American Music Awards tonight.
The “Abbott Elementary” star attended the musical event in a long hot-pink dress featuring spaghetti straps, a pink-and-yellow patterned bodice, and cutouts near the elbows of the sleeves.
Ralph styled the look with gold statement earrings with pink gems matching the bold gown. Her makeup featured a nude lip, and blue and white rhinestone-enhanced smokey eyes. Ralph also had a short, hot-pink manicure to go along with her bold ensemble.
The actress completed her look with pink Mach & Mach slingback pumps. The style featured 4-inch heels, pointed toes and a sparkling bow embellishment.
The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.
PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2022 AMAs.