Sharon Stone Goes Ultra-Glam in Towering Platforms Stilettos & Strapless Emerald Green Gown at the Cannes Film Festival

By Nikara Johns
Sharon Stone knows how to make an entrance. The 64-year-old hit the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France on Monday night wearing a glamorous emerald green gown.

For the premiere of “Crimes of the Future,” Stone wore a strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress, featuring beading and embroidery, which gave the look a shimmering texture. It also included a high-slit detail that gave way for her towering platform stilettos. The ankle-strap sandals matched her emerald green gown.

Sharon Stone At Screening of "Crimes Of The Future" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2022 in Cannes, France. 23 May 2022 Pictured: Sharon Stone. Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA861340_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sharon Stone at the screening of “Crimes Of The Future” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2022 in Cannes, France.
CREDIT: MEGA
Sharon Stone 'Crimes of The Future' red carpet at the Cannes film festival. 23 May 2022 Pictured: Sharon Stone. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA861084_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sharon Stone wore Dolce & Gabbana.
CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA
On Sunday, Stone first made an appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of “Forever Young.” She made the moment her runway with a dress transformation.

Sharon Stone attends "Forever Young (Les Amandiers)" Red Carpet - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. 22 May 2022 Pictured: Sharon Stone. Photo credit: maximon / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA860538_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sharon Stone attends “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” red carpet premiere at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22.
CREDIT: MEGA
Wearing Dolce & Gabbana’s Maiolica iconic print dress with a ball skirt-style train, the movie star could then be seen removing the train to unveil just the column part of the dress.

Sharon Stone attends "Forever Young (Les Amandiers)" Red Carpet - The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. 22 May 2022 Pictured: Sharon Stone. Photo credit: maximon / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA860538_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sharon Stone wore at two-in-one Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.
CREDIT: maximon / MEGA
For her shoes, she wore another pair of sky-high stilettos platform sandals in navy to patch her ensemble.

To see more celebrity red carpet arrivals at the Cannes Film Festival, click through the gallery.

