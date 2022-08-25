Shania Twain Gleams in Gold Tiger-Beaded Gown to Receive Poet’s Award at ACM Honors 2022

Shania Twain poses with her ACM Poet's Award at the 2022 ACM Awards in Nashville on Aug. 24, 2022.

Shania Twain took the stage in style at the 2022 ACM Honors, receiving the ceremony’s ACM Poet’s Award. The award is given to country music songwriters for creating memorable and long-lasting lyrics during their careers, as well as songs that have impacted the culture of country music itself.

While arriving to the occasion, where she was introduced by Avril Lavigne, Twain wore a sweeping Halpern gown. Style by Rafael Linares, her floor-length sheer ensemble featured a bauble-covered neckline and shiny golden tiger stripes, each lined with metallic gold beads. Completing Twain’s outfit was a keyhole cutout and cold-shoulder sleeves, a gold bracelet and rings.

Shania Twain poses with her ACM Poet’s Award at the 2022 ACM Awards in Nashville on Aug. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Avril Lavigne welcomes Shania Twain onstage at the 2022 ACM Awards in Nashville on Aug. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Though Twain’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown, her arrival ensemble’s certainly were — and even referenced herself. The Grammy Award-winning musician arrived at the Ryman Auditorium in a flowing black Monsoori gown with a plunging velvet bodice, voluminous silk skirt and daring thigh-high slit.

Finishing her outfit were sheer black tights and a leopard-printed cowboy hat and high-heeled Dolce and Gabbana boots. The animal prints specifically referenced Twain’s 1998 music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” in which she wore a now-iconic leopard-printed outfit, hat and boots.

Shania Twain arrives at the 2022 ACM Awards in Nashville on Aug. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

“What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes,” Twain shared in a post on Instagram from the evening. “Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honouring me with the Poet’s Award. It’s been a bumpy ride, I kept my chin up, developed a tough skin and got on with it!!”

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors celebrates the top performers and achievements in country music, with this year’s ceremony marking the event’s 15th anniversary. Hosted by Carly Pearce, the event will be held at the Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, and feature performances by Pearce, Trace Adkins, Kelsea Ballerini , Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn and The Warren Brothers. The event will also honor specific performers for their accomplishments, including Miranda Lambert (ACM Triple Crown Award), Chris Stapleton (ACM Spirit Award), Shania Train (ACM Poet’s Award) and Morgan Wallen (ACM Spirit Award). Drama series “Yellowstone” will also be honored with the ACM Film Award.