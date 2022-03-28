Serena Williams Shines in Plunging Silver Mini Dress & Sparkly Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party 2022

Serena Williams shined at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. After she made a rosy arrival in a custom plunging pink accordion-style Gucci dress at the Oscars, the tennis champion pulled out another show-stopping ensemble.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner stepped out in a sparkly silver mini dress by Versace. The strapless number was complete with a plunging neckline, corset boning details and a hemline that met mid-thigh.

Serena Williams arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

Serena Williams at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California on March 27th, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

To amp up the glamour, the tennis champion added dainty drop earrings, a silver watch and a large diamond ring. She kept her blunt cut bob straight and opted for soft glam with a neutral pout. Williams continued to elevate the moment with strappy sequin sandals. The high heels included two straps: one across the toe and one on the instep. The shoes also had a gold square sole and a thin heel.

A closer look at Serena Williams’ embellished sandals at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 red carpet.