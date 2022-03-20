×
Serena Williams Sparkles in Velvet Gown and PVC Slingbacks at Producers Guild Awards

By Aaron Royce
Serena Williams sparkled at the 2022 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night. The tennis icon arrived at the the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles with numerous stars, including Kristen Stewart, Kerry Washington and sister Venus Williams.

While hitting the red carpet, Williams posed with her sister and “King Richard” star Will Smith in a draped gown by CD Greene. Styled by Jason Bolden, Williams’ dress featured a dark red velvet minidress silhouette with a crystal-coated bodice and plunging neckline. The sleek number was completed with a flowing velvet and magenta silk train. Williams finished her look with sparkling rings and drop earrings by David Webb.

Serena Williams attends the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety
Will Smith, Serena and Venus Williams attend the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Bolden strapped the ESPY Award winner into a pair of bold Voyette slingbacks. The sleek style featured PVC uppers with pointed toes, as well as crystal slingback straps for a dash of glamour.

Serena and Venus Williams attend the 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety
A closer look at Williams’ pumps.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2022 Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards celebrated the achievements of top producers across film and television. Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the event awarded George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy with the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award and Rita Moreno with the Stanley Kramer prize. On the film front, top awards went to “CODA,” “Summer of Soul” and “Encanto.” For television, “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,”  and “Mare of Easttown” were the night’s top winners.

Discover Williams’ top street style looks in the gallery.

