Serena Williams Makes a Rosy Arrival in Plunging Accordion Dress & Platform Sandals on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Serena Williams pulled out a show-stopping ensemble for the 2022 Oscars tonight in Los Angeles. Serena and her sister Venus Williams attended to support the cast of “King Richard.” The tennis champions, who were portrayed in the Academy Award-nominated film by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, had the honor of opening the show by introducing Beyoncé’s performance of “Be Alive.”

Serena Williams at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Serena Williams arrives at 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Williams, who works with stylist Jason Bolden, looked incredible in a custom plunging accordion-style pink Gucci gown with black floral detailing on the bust and shoulders. The garment also included a modest train and was complemented with delicate black lace gloves and diamond rings. She styled her blunt cut blond bob straight and opted for soft sultry makeup.

For shoes, who posed alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian, the Nike athlete elevated her dress with black platform sandals. The leather silhouette featured an open toe, thin ankle strap and high wedge heel.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive at the Oscars on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Venus Williams, left, and Serena Williams right on the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded afterparties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.