Serena Williams Goes Bold In Pink Asymmetrical Dress & Barely-There Heels at Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Serena Williams made an elegant arrival at the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards held at the Beverly WIlshire Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday. The ceremony celebrated the strides made by Black women in film and television.

To ensure that all eyes would be on her, the tennis legend opted for a vibrant magenta dress from her S by Serena collection. The Ava One Sleeve Dress is a one-shoulder stunner that features a trendy asymmetric design with a diagonal cutout detail and a flattering back exposure. The form-fitting midi-length number retails for $89.

Serena Williams at the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 24th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Dan Steinberg for Variety

Serena Williams on the red carpet at the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 24th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Dan Steinberg for Variety

Williams styled her short blond locs to the side and tucked one side behind her ear. The sports pro continued to complement her vibrant frock with soft pink glam, a neutral manicure and accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings, multiple rings and stacked chainlink bracelets.

A closer look at Serena Williams’ heels at the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 24th, 2022. CREDIT: Dan Steinberg for Variety

To complete everything, the four-time Olympic gold medalist slipped into a pair of clear heels. The sandals featured a double strap: one strap across the toe and one towards the back of the instep. The silhouette also had a square outer sole and a thin stiletto heel.

Williams has been serving up some serious style as of lately. Earlier this month, she pulled out a head-turning ensemble for the 2022 Producers Guild Awards. The athlete wore a draped gown by CD Greene. The sleek number featured a dark red velvet mini dress silhouette with a crystal-coated bodice and plunging neckline. The garment also included a flowing velvet and magenta silk train. She finished off her look with Voyette slingback pumps.

