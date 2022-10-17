Selma Blair Puts Classic Finish On Pleated Sequin Dress With Cane & Stiletto Pumps at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Selma Blair made a classic and refined statement at the 2nd annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer, Rebel Wilson, Alexa Demie and Lily Collins also attended.

Blair put a fashionable flair on a monochromatic style for the occasion. The “Legally Blonde” star arrived in a cropped blazer jacket that was complemented with a matching dress. Both pieces were decorated with sparkling accents and satin bows.

Selma Blair arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Selma Blair attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To further elevate the moment, the “Cruel Intentions” actress added a bold red lip and a black cane. She parted her hair on the side and pushed it back behind her ears.

For footwear, Blair completed her look with Roger Vivier’s I Love Vivier Pumps. Crafted in suede with a lacquered heel, these pointed-toe pumps add an old print with their tapered toe and two-tone underfoot.

Selma Blair attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in the gallery.