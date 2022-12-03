Selena Gomez Updates the Little Black Dress and Glossy Black Mules at Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch

Selena Gomez attended the Variety 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House in Los Angeles today, dressed in a Totême gown chic mules.

The Blackpink collaborator’s look consisted of a a classic sleeveless mock-neck style dress with a mermaid style skirt that flared out ever so slightly, creating a dynamic silhouette. The rather simple gown was coupled with shiny black gold bangles stacked up. Gomez’s hair was styled in uncomplicated manner, her strands straightened and let down, parted in the middle.

The Rare Beauty owner opted for black leather mules that matched her dress. The style featured short block heels, around 2 to 3 inches, square peep toes and a sturdy construction that armed the “Only Murders In The Building” actress with reliable support.

Mules are versatile shoes that usually feature an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot.

Gomez regularly dons metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has furthered her presence in the fashion industry through her shoes.

Earlier this week, Gomez was all bundled up for the New York screening of her documentary entitled “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.” Layering up, Gomez wore a dark blue turtleneck minidress paired with an olive green coat by Sézane. Gomez popped on silver hoops and wore her dark tresses simply parted in loose curls. On her feet, the former Disney Channel star sported black boots with rounded toes and an appealing patent leather finish.

