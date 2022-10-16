Selena Gomez Suits Up in Black Tuxedo and Open-Toed Sandals at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Selena Gomez was sharply dressed for the second annual 2022 Academy Museum Gala.

While arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Gomez wore a black tuxedo. Styled by Kate Young, the “Only Murders in the Building” star’s set featured long trousers and a matching blazer with curved satin lapels. For a sleek spin on traditional suiting, Young layered Gomez’s tux atop Wolford’s matching seamless $194 Jamaika bodysuit. The styling trick, which creates a streamlined bodycon silhouette, has become a go-to for stars including Ana de Armas, Jennifer Lopez and Kaley Cuoco, thanks to the Austrian label’s skinwear, bodysuits and slim-fitting tops.

Selena Gomez attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Gomez’s outfit was finished with sparkling tiered diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled panther-shaped cocktail rings, both by Cartier. When it came to footwear, the star’s outfit was complete with a pair of open-toed sandals with thin soles and front straps. The minimalist style likely featured stiletto heels, though its full shape wasn’t visible; however, it certainly allowed Gomez’s tuxedo moment — and surprise white pedicure — to take center stage.

A closer look at Gomez’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

