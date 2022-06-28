Selena Gomez Sparkles in Sequin Thigh-High Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez celebrated the season two premiere of her hit Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” at the Directors Guild Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The singer posed on the red carpet alongside her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Gomez dressed like the leading lady for the occasion, stepping out in a jaw-dropping shimmering gown from the Michael Kors collection. The sparkling silver dress was complete with one long-sleeve, an asymmetrical neckline, a cutout on the side of the hip and a risky thigh-high slit.

The “Ice Cream” artist styled her brunette tresses in a ponytail and added hoop earrings from Effy Jewelry. Gomez rounded out the look with silver sandals. The sleek style featured a criss cross strap on the toe and were set on a thin stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. The stylish silhouette is a staple shoe of the warmer months and can be any heel height for versatile wear.

