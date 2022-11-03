Selena Gomez Slips On Crystal-Embellished Heels & Satin Dress for ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me’ World Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez attended the world premiere of her new Apple TV+ documentary entitled “Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me.” The event was held during the 2022 AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre yesterday in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Gomez graced the red carpet in a satin Rodarte gown and trendy footwear.

Selena Gomez attends 2022 AFI Fest – “Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me” Opening Night World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Ice Cream” singer wore a floor-length slip dress in electric purple. The ensemble featured an asymmetrical collar with bow detail on a singular shoulder. Gomez carried a crystalized clutch and accessorized with statement-making bejeweled earrings and rings.

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Gomez wore a pair of Paris Texas mules embellished with sparkling crystals. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the Rare Beauty owner a more comfortable experience. The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities.

Gomez regularly dons metallic sandals and pointed-toe pumps for events by top brands, including Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura, Prada, and Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she wears white sneakers that are usually from her brand partner Puma, as well as Ugg slippers. Gomez has furthered her presence in the fashion industry through her shoes.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me” is a tell-all documentary film about Selena Gomez and her time in the limelight after achieving unimaginable stardom. Just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. The film is an intimate study which spans her six-year journey to fame shown in a brand new light. The documentary will be available for streaming starting Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

