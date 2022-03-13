Selena Gomez Goes Bold in Red Cape Dress and Silver Sandals at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Selena Gomez was seeing red at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star arrived in a flowing deep red gown. The sharp number featured a long skirt and slim-fitting bodice. More fabric fanned behind Gomez to create a cape-like top with a halter-neck silhouette, connected and cinched to her dress with a sparkling accent. Geometric sparkling earrings and rings completed her ensemble.

Selena Gomez attends the Critics’ Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

When it came to footwear, Gomez went sleek in a set of sharp strappy sandals. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” star’s metallic silver pair featured thin soles and toe straps, as well as buckled ankle straps. The pair gained a bold element from stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. Gomez’s footwear smoothly coordinated with her jewelry’s undertones to let her gown take center stage.

A closer look at Gomez’s sandals. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP