Saweetie Takes a Risk in Extreme Cutout Dress & Sandals for Elton John’s Oscars Party

Saweetie chose to make a daring style statement when she arrived at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles. The “My Type” hitmaker joined the likes of Lady Gaga, Heidi Klum, Demi Lovato, Sharon Osborne and Mj Rodriguez.

Saweetie stepped out in a floor-length black gown. The form-fitting frock included plunging neckline, cutouts across the chest and slit in the back. She complemented the number with dramatic arm-length gloves and chandelier hoop earrings.

Saweetie arrives at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party held at West Hollywood Park in West Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

Saweetie at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

To amp up the glamour, the chart topping musician styled her blond locs in an updo and left some of her bangs out. Saweetie finished off her look with bold eyeliner and pink nude lipstick. As for footwear, the Grammy-nominated rapper rounded things out with black sandals. The high heels included straps across the ankle and toe and a thin heel.

A closer look at Saweetie’s strappy sandals at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Feinzimer for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded afterparties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

Discover more celebrity arrivals on the Oscars 2022 red carpet.