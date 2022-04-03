×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Saweetie Goes Green in Crystal Cut-out Dress and Heels at Black Music Collective Celebration

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Saweetie, red carpet, Grammys, Alexandre Vauthier, cutout dress, green dress, boots, cutout boots, crystal boots, stiletto boots, Black Music Collective, Grammy Week
Saweetie attends the Black Music Collective's Grammy Week Celebration at Resorts World Las Vegas on April 2, 2022.
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Saweetie gave her “icy girl” glamour a green makeover for The Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The “My Type” rapper posed on the red carpet at Resorts World Las Vegas in a crystal-embroidered Alexandre Vauthier dress. The teal number, hailing from the designer’s Spring 2022 couture collection, featured a high neckline with structured shoulders, a bodycon fit and asymmetric hem. The piece gained a slick edge from cutouts on its bodice, hips and train, creating sultry and glamorous statement.

Saweetie finished her look with a diamond statement ring.

Saweetie, red carpet, Grammys, Alexandre Vauthier, cutout dress, green dress, boots, cutout boots, crystal boots, stiletto boots, Black Music Collective, Grammy Week
Saweetie attends the Black Music Collective’s Grammy Week Celebration at Resorts World Las Vegas on April 2, 2022.
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

When it came to shoes, Saweetie continued her look’s dazzling aesthetic with a matching pair of Vauthier sandals. The cutout teal pair, similarly embroidered in allover crystals, featured a peep-toe cage silhouette with side cutouts. Completing the set were stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, bringing Saweetie’s ensemble a glitzy height boost.

Saweetie, red carpet, Grammys, Alexandre Vauthier, cutout dress, green dress, boots, cutout boots, crystal boots, stiletto boots, Black Music Collective, Grammy Week
A closer look at Saweetie’s Vauthier sandals.
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

The Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective honored Black music and its cultural impact during Grammy Week 2022. The MC Lyte-hosted event was held at Resorts World Las Vegas ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards. John Legend was notably awarded the first-ever Recording Academy Global Impact Award, later honored in a tribute performance by Summer Walker. The event’s star-studded guest list included Tiffany Haddish, Chloe Bailey, Jasmine Sanders and more.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Black Music Collective’s Grammy’s event in the gallery.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad