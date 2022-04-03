Saweetie Goes Green in Crystal Cut-out Dress and Heels at Black Music Collective Celebration

Saweetie attends the Black Music Collective's Grammy Week Celebration at Resorts World Las Vegas on April 2, 2022.

Saweetie gave her “icy girl” glamour a green makeover for The Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The “My Type” rapper posed on the red carpet at Resorts World Las Vegas in a crystal-embroidered Alexandre Vauthier dress. The teal number, hailing from the designer’s Spring 2022 couture collection, featured a high neckline with structured shoulders, a bodycon fit and asymmetric hem. The piece gained a slick edge from cutouts on its bodice, hips and train, creating sultry and glamorous statement.

Saweetie finished her look with a diamond statement ring.

Saweetie attends the Black Music Collective’s Grammy Week Celebration at Resorts World Las Vegas on April 2, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

When it came to shoes, Saweetie continued her look’s dazzling aesthetic with a matching pair of Vauthier sandals. The cutout teal pair, similarly embroidered in allover crystals, featured a peep-toe cage silhouette with side cutouts. Completing the set were stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, bringing Saweetie’s ensemble a glitzy height boost.

A closer look at Saweetie’s Vauthier sandals. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

The Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective honored Black music and its cultural impact during Grammy Week 2022. The MC Lyte-hosted event was held at Resorts World Las Vegas ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards. John Legend was notably awarded the first-ever Recording Academy Global Impact Award, later honored in a tribute performance by Summer Walker. The event’s star-studded guest list included Tiffany Haddish, Chloe Bailey, Jasmine Sanders and more.

