Saweetie Makes Outfit Switch Into Dramatic Black Dress With Crystal Cup & Sandals at Grammy Awards 2022

Saweetie proved that even formal occasions need a change of a dress while in Las Vegas at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The “Best Friend” rapper posed on the red carpet for a second time in a dramatic black gown by Oscar de la Renta. The bold number featured a strapless silhouette with an asymmetric bodice, gaining added glamour from a mesh cup embellished in floral crystals. Saweetie’s dynamic dress was complete with a cinched waistline and voluminous bubble skirt, complete with a thigh-high slit. Elevating the star’s ensemble were dazzling diamond stud earrings, a ring and cuff bracelet from Messika’s collaboration with Kate Moss.

Saweetie attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

Finishing the musician’s ensemble was a simple pair of black heels. The sandals featured satin uppers with thin toe straps and closed counters, allowing for Saweetie’s dress to make the boldest statement. Though her heels weren’t visible, the star’s pair likely included stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Saweetie’s sandals. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

The look boldly contrasted Saweetie’s original arrivals outfit: a hot pink bra top, maxi skirt and gloves from Valentino’s Fall 2022 collection, complete with a diamond Messika collar necklace.

Saweetie arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

The 2022 Grammy Awards aired on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show took place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Jon Batiste took home the most awards of the evening — including its top honor, Album of the Year. Olivia Rodrigo also won three awards out of her first seven nominations, notably Best New Artist. Other top winners from the awards included Doja Cat and SZA, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Kanye West, among others.

