Saweetie Wows in Black Sheer Cutout Dress and Strappy Black Sandals for Billboard Women in Music Awards

Saweetie makes a bold statement at the Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet. The “Icy Chain” rapper was spotted on the carpet for the event on Wednesday in Inglewood, Calif. while wearing a look suitable for the “Icy Girl.”

Outfit-wise, Saweetie opted for a sheer black dress from Valentino Couture. The garment featured a see-thru bodice that featured a black strap placed along her chest paired with a black piece of fabric around her waist that separated the skirt for the top. The rest of the gown had a sheer skirt that incorporated black fringe for a festive, fashion-forward twist. The back of the dress had a solid panel of fabric alongside another see-thru fringed panel.

Saweetie at Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

To complete everything, Saweetie popped on a pair of black strappy sandals that tied her attire together in an effortless way. The shoes had multiple ankle straps and had a heel height of approximately three inches.

Saweetie at Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

When Saweetie graces red carpets typically, she tends to put on stylish creations from brands like Christian Cowan, Dolce & Gabbana and Giambattista Valli.

A closer look at Saweetie’s black strappy sandals. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Billboard’s 2022 Women In Music Awards took over the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif., on Wednesday night, honoring female power players in the music industry such as Olivia Rodrigo, who is Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

The event streamed for free on Twitter here and was hosted by Ciara. Other honorees included Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

