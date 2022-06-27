Saucy Santana Commands Attention in Houndstooth Blazer Dress & Feather Boots at BET Awards 2022

Saucy Santana turned heads in a blazer dress and matching boots covered in feathers at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

With help from celebrity stylist Law Roach, the 28-year-old “Keep It Playa” rapper donned a green, yellow and black houndstooth blazer dress by Area’s spring 2022 collection featuring a structured design with subtle pockets and green and yellow ombré feathered boots that hit just above the knee.

Saucy Santana at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

He then accessorized with a diamond cross necklace and sparkling bracelets.

Saucy Santana also performed during the red carpet live pre-show on BET. The appearance comes just days after Madonna invited the rapper on stage at New York City’s Terminal 5 to perform a mash-up version of their hit songs, both titled “Material Girl.”

Santana, who dropped the debut single “Walk Em Like a Dog” in 2019, has become known for bold style on Instagram, where the artist often shows off designer duds from the likes of Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Marni and Rick Owens.

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

