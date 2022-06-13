Sarah Paulson Goes Wild in Viral Glitter Leopard Peplum Dress at Tony Awards 2022

Sarah Paulson made a wildly glamorous style statement at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Arriving on the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall, the “Ratched” star struck a pose in a sparkling gold Moschino gown. Designed by Jeremy Scott, the glitzy Fall 2022 number featured puffy squared sleeves and a ballooned peplum waistline. Covering the dress were intricate sequined leopard spots in hues of green, yellow and purple for an added burst of pattern. Paulson’s look, styled by Karla Welch, was finished with a single gold ring.

Sarah Paulson attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

While presenting Best Direction of A Play with Josh Lucas later in the evening, Paulson continued to make a statement with her attire.

“I have to say, as glorious as this theater and this audience is, there’s nothing quite as spectacular as this,” Lucas stated onstage, gesturing towards Paulson’s dress.

“People are like, ‘I mean, I have thoughts about it,’ but it’s fine,” Paulson joked.

For footwear, Paulson’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s likely the “American Horror Story” actress wore a set of strappy or platform-soled sandals that coordinated with her gown’s high shine. The styles appeared to be the evening’s most popular, worn by Julianne Hough, Lea Michele, Ariana DeBose and more stars.

Sarah Paulson attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Paulson’s outfit took a different route for the Awards’ afterparty at Pebble Bar, however. For that occasion, the actress was all business in a white blouse with ruffled accents and a triangular neckline, as well as black trousers and open-toed black leather sandals.

Sarah Paulson attends the 2022 Tony Awards afterparty at Pebble Bar in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for WWD

The Tony Awards 2022, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was preceded by the Darren Criss and Julianne Hough-hosted “The Tony Awards: Act One” on Paramount+, which introduced special performances.

The top nominations were led by “A Strange Loop (11), followed by “MJ” and “Paradise Square” with 10 nominations each, “Company” (9) and “The Lehman Trilogy” (8). The evening included performances from all six nominated shows for Best Musical (“Six,” “Paradise Square,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Girl From the North Country” and “A Strange Loop”), as well as “Company” and “The Music Man” revivals and Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters, The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and the original Broadway cast of 2007’s “Spring Awakening.”

In addition to the program’s traditional “In Memoriam” segment, the broadcast also included a tribute to the understudies and swings who worked throughout the 2021 Broadway season. Among the star-studded array of presenters were Andrew Garfield, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Hudgens and Paris and Prince Jackson.

