Sarah Paulson Suits Up in Tuxedo Gown and Hidden Heels at HCA TV Awards 2022

Sarah Paulson brought a slick take to suiting at the 2022 HCA TV Awards. At the event, the actress won the trophy for Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie for her role as Linda Tripp in FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”

The “American Horror Story” star hit the red carpet with her award in a sharp black gown by Marc Jacobs. Styled by Karla Welch, the chic number featured a blazer-like top with pointed lapels and a plunging neckline attached to a floor-length skirt. Finishing Paulson’s tuxedo-esque gown was a woven diamond necklace by Anita Ko.

Sarah Paulson attends the 2022 HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Aug. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Paulson’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the “Ratched” star’s footwear consisted of pointed-toe pumps or sandals in a similarly dark hue, given her lieu of past red carpet outfits styled by Welch.

Sarah Paulson accepts the award for Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie onstage during the 2022 HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Aug. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA)’s TV Awards honor the top performances and shows in television. The evening’s ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, hosted by Dulcé Sloan; during the streaming awards ceremony, Tig Notaro will serve as host. “The White Lotus” became the night’s most-awarded show with five awards, followed by “Abbott Elementary” and “Better Call Saul.” The HCA also gave Honorary Awards to Quinta Brunson (TV Breakout Star Award), Giancarlo Esposito (TV Icon Award) and Mandy Moore (Virtuoso Award).

