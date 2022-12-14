Sarah Michelle Gellar Delivers Schoolgirl Style in Thom Browne Blazer, Pleated Miniskirt & Pointy Pumps to TheWrap’s Power Women Summit

Sarah Michelle Gellar is bringing back schoolgirl style to the red carpets. The actress got preppy in a Thom Browne outfit with pointed-toe pumps for TheWrap’s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress wore a sharp black blazer with white trim, paired with a white button-down. On bottom, Gellar sported a black pleated miniskirt. The New York native fastened on a two-toned pink tie and a few silver rings, rounding out her outfit.

Thom Browne exploded onto the fashion scene in a major way, rising to popularity within the last few years all thanks to their all-American uniform-like design style.

Actress Sarah Michelle Geller in a Thom Browne School Boy Look Presents at <em>TheWrap’</em>s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Actress Sarah Michelle Geller in a Thom Browne School Boy Look Presents at <em>TheWrap</em>‘s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Gellar slipped into a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps paired with chunky white socks. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the “Cruel Intentions” star a more comfortable experience.

The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities for its immense versatility, Gellar included. Whether heavily embellished, monochrome, or bedazzled, pointed-toe pumps are the perfect addition to any outfit.

Actress Sarah Michelle Geller in a Thom Browne School Boy Look Presents at <em>TheWrap</em>‘s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots.

PHOTOS: See how celebrities styled Christian Louboutin’s “So Kate” pumps.