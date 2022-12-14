×
Sarah Michelle Gellar Delivers Schoolgirl Style in Thom Browne Blazer, Pleated Miniskirt & Pointy Pumps to TheWrap’s Power Women Summit

By Amina Ayoud
Actress Sarah Michelle Geller Presents At The Wrap ‚ÄúPower Women Summit‚Äù In Santa Monica
Sarah Michelle Gellar is bringing back schoolgirl style to the red carpets. The actress got preppy in a Thom Browne outfit with pointed-toe pumps for TheWrap’s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress wore a sharp black blazer with white trim, paired with a white button-down. On bottom, Gellar sported a black pleated miniskirt. The New York native fastened on a two-toned pink tie and a few silver rings, rounding out her outfit.

Thom Browne exploded onto the fashion scene in a major way, rising to popularity within the last few years all thanks to their all-American uniform-like design style.

Actress Sarah Michelle Geller in a Thom Browne School Boy Look Presents at The Wrap's Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022.
CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com
Actress Sarah Michelle Geller in a Thom Browne School Boy Look Presents at The Wrap's Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022.
CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Gellar slipped into a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps paired with chunky white socks. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the “Cruel Intentions” star a more comfortable experience.

The shoe style is a classic beloved by many celebrities for its immense versatility, Gellar included. Whether heavily embellished, monochrome, or bedazzled, pointed-toe pumps are the perfect addition to any outfit.

Actress Sarah Michelle Geller in a Thom Browne School Boy Look Presents at The Wrap's Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022.
CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Gellar often opts for pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet, hailing from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Alexandre Birman, Sarah Flint and Ruthie Davis. When off-duty, the “Sex and the City” guest star can be seen in sneakers from Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Hunter, Chloe and Anine Bing boots.

