Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night.

Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection.

(L-R) Matthew Broderick, Marion Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Broderick attend Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Sept. 27, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels.

Parker looked stunning for the evening, gracing the carpet in a blooming Armani Privé set. The award-winning actress and fashion mogul showed out in a teal long sleeve mandarin top and pale pink capri pants. She completed her look with a set of satin pink pointed-toe pumps.

Matthew was sharply suited for the premiere, arriving in a dark grey suit that he complemented with a white button-down shirt and chocolate brown tie. He added his signature round frames and slipped on a pair of brown suede loafers.

(L-R) Tabitha Broderick, Matthew Broderick and Marion Broderick at the premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2” held at AMC Lincoln Square on Sept. 27, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

“Hocus Pocus 2” will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on Friday, Sept. 30. The film, directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Jen D’Angelo, is a sequel to the Halloween classic released in 1993. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters. “Hocus Pocus 2” also added Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, and Lilia Buckingham to the cast.

