Sarah Jessica Parker Regally Returns to Met Gala Honoring Black Designers in Striped Corset Dress & Hidden Heels

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker has returned to the Met. The “Sex and the City” star arrived in statement-making fashion, specifically for the 2022 Met Gala’s red carpet tonight in New York.

The “And Just Like That” star made an elegant entrance in a sweeping gown by Christopher John Rogers. Her look, which included a bustled skirt with a cinched waistline, was inspired by an 1860s dress from designer Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley — who was also the first Black female fashion designer in the White House. Giving her “In America” look added depth and whimsy was an enlarged two-tone stripe print in black, gray and white tones.

Parker’s look was complete with a buttoned-up corset-esque top, complete with flared long sleeves. her outfit gained a dazzling finish with Fred Leighton diamond stud earrings, silver rings and a black leather watch.

Related Alicia Keys Honors NYC Iconography With Dramatic Crystal Cape Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022 Kylie Jenner Brings Wedding Dress Inspiration With Streetwear Twists to Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Hailey Bieber Brings Slick Drama to Met Gala 2022 in Silk Dress, Feather Cape & Strappy Stilettos

Sarah Jessica Parker attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/AP

Parker’s ensemble was notably topped by an elaborate Philip Tracey headpiece — a staple in her formal Met Gala outfits as far back as 2009, when she wore a massive mohawk to the punk rock-themed exhibit. This year’s featured a large magenta rose atop a spray of black feathers and tulle, complete with a matching veil that encircled her face.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/AP

Though her footwear wasn’t visible, Parker was wearing shoes of her design — SJP Collection. The silhouette was likely a pump or sandal, two of her go-to silhouettes, as well as the evening’s most popular styles so far. The star has also worn similar shoes on previous red carpets, making them likely go-tos for the evening as well. Parker notably teased her look on Instagram while getting ready for the Gala beforehand, captioning a trio of photos “Dateline New York City. 5:41pm. First Monday in May. Met prep 2022.”

Sarah Jessica Parker attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/AP

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Discover the Met Gala 2022 live arrivals in the gallery.