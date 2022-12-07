Sarah Hyland’s Vera Wang Bra Cup Mini Dress Wins ‘First Prize’ With Platform Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Sarah Hyland chose a little black dress to attend the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. Dressed in Vera Wang, the former “Modern Family” actress brought an edge to the red carpet with sharp footwear.

Hyland sported a black minidress with an asymmetrical bodice that consisted of a singular strappy bra cup followed closely by a “first prize” ribbon in the shape of a heart. Tightly gathered ruffles made up the skirt. Hyland held off on the accessories for this look.

Sarah Hyland attends the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Hyland sported a pair of black peep-toe platform heels with a glossy finish. The style featured chunky soles, black clasps, thick sturdy straps, rounded pointed toes and towering block heels that had the socialite reaching new heights.

(L-R) Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Hyland often wears pumps and heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, Andrea Wazen, and many more. While off-duty, she gravitates towards flat and heeled mules by Jeffrey Campbell and Dr. Scholl’s, as well as Ugg boots. Hyland’s casual style also incorporates athletic sneakers by Fila, Reebok and Nike.

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

