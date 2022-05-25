Sara Sampaio Takes a Risk in Bra, Dramatic Tulle Skirt & Crystal-Strapped Pumps at Cannes Film Festival for ‘Elvis’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sara Sampaio made a daring statement today on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, arriving to the premiere of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” in an Off-White outfit. Hailing from the brand’s “High Fashion” collection — also the late founder Virgil Abloh’s last for the house — Sampaio’s look was a customized version of a runway gown that originally featured a tie-dyed T-shirt bodice.

Sans shirt, her ensemble prominently featured a black satin bra. Adding greater drama to the now-separate was a flared layered tulle and jersey skirt with hues of nude and pale blue. Finishing her look was a gleaming diamond necklace and stud earrings, as well as black pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels and crystal ankle straps.

Sara Sampaio attends the “Elvis” premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

Sara Sampaio attends the “Elvis” premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA

The look was a sharp departure from Sampaio’s debut Cannes look this season, spotted on Tuesday afternoon. The Victoria’s Secret Model hit the red carpet in a breathtaking Zuheir Murad bandeau gown with a thigh-high split to show off her red velour pumps by Jimmy Choo.

Sampaio called attention to her off her heels with a diamond anklet. The sparkles continued with a diamond necklace shaped like teardrops, a diamond ring on her right hand and diamond earrings almost in the shape of leaves.

Sarah Sampaio at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

This particular look captures Sampaio in all of her flawless beauty with minimal effort. From the braided-back hair to the slight train of her gown and statement shoes, the model looked like a modernized Disney princess — or, what a Disney Princess would look like attending the Cannes Film Festival.

The Cannes Film Festival celebrates and previews upcoming international films. Held annually on the French Riviera, this year’s festival, which runs May 17-28, will see a return to its standard live format for the first time since 2019 — though Russians with government ties have been banned from attending in solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war. On the starry front, the 2022 Festival will host more Hollywood-focused films than it has since 2019, where highly anticipated movies “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Armageddon Time” will be shown. Additionally, the prestigious Palm d’Or award, the Festival’s highest prize, will be judged by a jury led by actor Vincent Lindon.

