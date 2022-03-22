Sandra Bullock Adds Sleek Edge to Dramatic Pink Tulle Dress With Thigh-High Boots at ‘The Lost City’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sandra Bullock made a dramatic entrance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film “The Lost City,” held at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday. It features Bullock as Loretta Sage, a romance novelist who gets swept up in an adventure with her book cover model Alan (Channing Tatum) as they battle villain Fairfax (Danielle Radcliffe). Brad Pitt also has a cameo. The movie officially premieres on Paramount Plus today.

Bullock pulled out a head-turning ensemble for the event. The award-winning actress wore a plunging pink ombré gown from Elie Saab’s spring 2022 collection. The voluminous garment was complete with a low cut V-neckline, an embellished bodice, a train of flowery gathered tulles, a thigh-high side slit and pockets on the hip. The Oscar winner teamed her vibrant frock with a black bolo blazer that was selected by her stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Sandra Bullock attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ‘The Lost City’ at Regency Village Theatre on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Sandra Bullock arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ‘The Lost City’ at Regency Village Theatre on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

To ground everything, Bullock styled her signature brunette tresses straight and opted for a brown smokey eye, peachy cheeks and a natural pout. As for footwear, “The Blind Side” star added an edgy twist to her ensemble with black thigh-high leather boots. The skintight silhouette includes a pointed-toe, spiked heel, causal upper and elastic panel for pull-one ease.

Sandra Bullock attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures’ ‘The Lost City’ at Regency Village Theatre on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l.

Bullock’s vibrant appearance comes shortly after revealing the one movie she regrets. During an interview TooFab alongside “The Lost City” costar Daniel Radcliffe, the pair was asked if there are any films they were initially embarrassed to do but came around to after seeing how fans reacted.

“I have one that no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called ‘Speed 2.’ I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island,” Bullock replied.

Discover Bullock’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.

