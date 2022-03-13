Sandra Bullock Is All Business in Red-Hot Suit, Cutout Top and Hidden Heels at SXSW for ‘Lost City’

Sandra Bullock suited up at South by Southwest (SXSW) for the world premiere of her new film, “The Lost City.” The actress was joined on the red carpet by co-star Daniel Radcliffe, as well.

The Academy Award-winning actress posed in a monochrome red outfit by Stella McCartney. Hailing from the designer’s Spring 2022 collection, Bullock’s outfit featured an oversized red blazer with wide-leg red trousers—complete with a white drawstring waistband. The actress’ suit was layered over a complementary red top, which featured a deep neckline and front cutouts.

Sandra Bullock wears Stella McCartney for the world premiere of “The Lost City,” at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Bullock’s footwear was largely hidden by her suit. However, the “Blind Side” actress appeared to wear a set of pointed-toe heels with matching red uppers. It’s likely the style featured leather uppers, as well as a classic pointed-toe pump or slingback silhouette with block or stiletto heels.

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe arrive for the world premiere of “The Lost City,” at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. CREDIT: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

South by Southwest (SXSW) is a multi-day event held in Austin, Texas that highlights recent and upcoming innovation in the industries of film, music and technology. This year’s event, held from March 11-20, features numerous panels with speakers like Mark Zuckerberg, Jonathan Van Ness, Beck, Chrissy Teigen and Michelle Zauner. The 2022 SXSW festivities also include a film festival screening upcoming titles like “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “The Lost City” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” This year’s music festival also features performances from nearly 900 emerging artists, including Wet Leg, Pom Pom Squad, Olivia Tsao and more.

Discover Bullock’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.