Salma Hayek Brings Hollywood Glamour to 2022 SAG Awards in Gold Metallic Platforms & Coral Gown

Salma Hayek pulled out a show-stopping look for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. The highly anticipated event is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Hayek attended the ceremony on behalf of her nominated film, “House of Gucci,” the actress plays Pina Auriemma in the drama film.

Salma Hayek arrives at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 27th, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Hayek stepped onto the red carpet in a satin coral colored gown by Gucci. The form-fitting number was complete with an asymmetrical halter top, that ruched at the chest and wrapped tightly around her waist. The dress also hinged up at her hips and hung like a cape down her back. The starlet pulled her hair up into a high ponytail and accessorized with sheer gloves and diamond chandelier earrings.

The small slit in her dress allowed for a peek at her footwear choice, which appeared to be sky-high platform sandals. The height-defying gold metallic heels included a chunky outer sole and strappy details in the center, which added a Grecian vibe to her look.

Salma Hayek in Gucci gown at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 27th, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it. Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations.

The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

Click here to see the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet celebrity arrivals.