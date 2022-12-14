Salma Hayek Has a Cinderella Moment in Blue Corset Dress at ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Premiere

Salma Hayek channeled princess style on the red carpet at the “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” world premiere.

While arriving to the event at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City, Hayek posed in a sweeping Alexander McQueen gown. Her pale blue style featured a sheer corseted bodice with ruched straps, covered in silver, black and pink crystals in a dripping embellished effect. A voluminous tulle skirt completed the piece with a romantic finish. Hayek simply accessorized the statement gown with a set of diamond stud earrings.

Salma Hayek attends the “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” world premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hayek’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely she finished her outfit with a towering set of platform sandals in a color-coordinated or embellished hue that complemented her gown, which she’s regularly worn on red carpets for years.

Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas attend the “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” world premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

However, this wasn’t Hayek’s only sharp style moment while in the Big Apple this week. During a Tuesday appearance on the “Today Show,” the actress arrived in a monochrome black jacket, midi skirt and Casadei platform boots, complemented by gold and diamond jewelry from Katkim and Grace Lee.

Salma Hayek arrives to the “Today Show” in New York City on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hayek is a longtime wearer of platform heels, both on and off the red carpet. For formal occasions, the “Frida” star often straps into matte neutral or metallic pairs, as well as pointed-toe boots or pumps from a range of luxury brands — most often Gucci and Balenciaga. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Stella McCartney platform brogues. Over the years, she’s become a mainstay during Fashion Month, regularly attending fashion shows for brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, Altuzarra and Saint Laurent.

