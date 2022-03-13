Salma Hayek Takes the Plunge in Romantic High-Slit Velvet Gown and Silky Pumps at BAFTAs

Salma Hayek stepped out in romantic style today at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The actress hit the red carpet with numerous stars, including Lady Gaga, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Daisy Ridley.

For the occasion, the “House of Gucci” actress arrived in a purple velvet column gown with exaggerated shoulders and long sleeves—naturally, by Gucci. The piece’s most romantic elements came from a deep neckline, cuffs and thigh-high slit lined in black lace. Hayek completed her look with diamond rings and statement earrings.

Salma Hayek arrives at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, the “Like A Boss” star opted for a pair of towering platform pumps. Coordinating with her dress’ lace accents, the style featured a close-toed silhouette with black silky uppers and platform soles. Further elevating the pair was a set of tall thin heels totaling at least 5 inches in height. The style boosted Hayek’s ensemble with added height, while allowing her dress to take center stage.

Salma Hayek arrives at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hayek’s platform pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The British Academy Film Awards honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Rebel Wilson in London’s Royal Albert Hall, the in-person 2022 ceremony kicked off with a “James Bond” theme performance by Shirley Bassey in honor of the franchise’s 60th anniversary. “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” are leading the nominations, with stars like Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Ruth Negga nominated for the event’s top awards.

