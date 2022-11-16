Salma Hayek Brings Romantic Dressing in Bow-Tied Red Gown & Towering Platforms to GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022

Salma Hayek brought sultry romance to the red carpet for the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. This year’s honorees include Andrew Garfield, Stormzy, Sydney Sweeney and Jack Harlow, among others.

The Oscar-winning actress posed at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park for the occasion in a romantic satin crepe dress, created made-to-order by Vivienne Westwood. Featuring a deep red hue, the sleek ensemble included a draped column skirt, as well as a structured corset bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves. Finishing the dress were two long front silk straps tied in a bow. She accessorized with sparkling pink and purple diamond drop earrings.

Salma Hayek attends the ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hayek finished her ensemble with satin platform pumps. Her black style featured light-catching uppers with rounded toes, complete with thick front soles. Finishing the style were tall heels, likely totaling at least 5 inches in height. The style bore a remarkable similarity to the range of platform footwear with 4-7-inch stiletto or block heels that Hayek has worn over the years, cementing the height-boosting silhouette as a personal style signature.

Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on Nov. 16, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images

GQ‘s Men of the Year Awards honor the top entertainers across film, music and sports, who also receive individual covers for the magazine’s December/January issue. Held in London at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park. The annual occasion also included a star-studded guest list, including Leomie Anderson, Emma D’Arcy, Alexandra Daddario, Stella Maxwell and John Boyega.

