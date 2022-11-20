Sadie Sink Sparkles in Sheer Gown and White-Hot Pumps at Governors Awards 2022

Sadie Sink brought edgy romance to the 13th annual Governors Awards.

Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza for the occasion, the “Whale” star wore an elegantly edgy Alexander McQueen gown. Styled by Molly Dickson, her ensemble featured a white midi-length tulle base with a sheer sleeveless bodice. The piece also included overlaid sparkling embroidery, crafted to look like white and gold flowers. Sink’s ensemble was completed with a silver pendant and diamond necklaces, as well as layered matching rings, by Fred Leighton.

Sadie Sink attends the 2022 Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Stranger Things” star’s footwear also hailed from McQueen: a set of pointed-toe pumps. Her white leather set featured triangular toes and thin 4-inch stiletto heels. Giving the pair a slick finish were thin toe accents crafted from shiny silver metal, creating a dynamic take on the traditional cap-toed pump.

A closer look at Sink’s McQueen pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Governors Awards honor longtime talents in the film industry, as well as serve as a campaign for Oscar contenders. This year’s ceremony, held by the Academy at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, was hosted by Mindy Kaling. The evening awarded honorary Oscar Awards to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir, as well as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox. The occasion also included numerous star attendees, including Cher, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser and Tom Hanks.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars on the red carpet at the 2022 Governors Awards.