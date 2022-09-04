Sadie Sink Sparkles for Her Venice Film Festival Debut in Crystal Cutout Gown and Glossy Platforms

Sadie Sink made a statement while on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. The occasion marks the “Stranger Things” actress‘ first time at the cinematic event, which she attended for Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama film “The Whale” — which she stars in alongside Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau and Samantha Morton.

While arriving at the film’s world premiere and Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award’s reception on Sunday night, Sink wore a sweeping custom gown by Alexander McQueen. The piece prominently featured a layered lavender tulle skirt, complete with a strapless bodice that included two side cutouts, sheer paneling and gleaming floral crystal and bead embroidery. Stylist Molly Dickson finished Sink’s ensemble with sparkling rings.

Sadie Sink attends “The Whale” premiere and Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

Completing Sink’s standout ensemble were glossy platform heels. The “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” actress’ style appeared to include black patent leather uppers, as well as thick toe straps and platform soles. Though the footwear wasn’t fully visible, it’s likely it featured ankle straps and heels totaling at least 4-5 inches tall for added height and security.

Sadie Sink attends “The Whale” premiere and Filming Italy Best Movie Achievement Award red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

However, this wasn’t Sink’s only Alexander McQueen moment at the Festival. While arriving to the photocall for “The Whale” earlier in the day, she posed with Aronofsky and her fellow cast in the brand’s white sleeveless shirtdress, styled by Dickson. The midi-length number featured waistline cutouts and was layered with a black leather harness, studded with silver eyelets for added edge. A set of McQueen’s black leather platform boots, as well as the brand’s sunglasses and silver jewelry, finished Sink’s ensemble.

Sadie Sink attends the photocall for “The Whale” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

