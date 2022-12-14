×
‘The White Lotus’ Star Sabrina Impacciatore Suits Up in Red With Slick Sandals at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit

By Aaron Royce
Sabrina Impacciatore popped at TheWrap’s 5th Annual Power Women Summit this week.

The star of HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” hit the red carpet at Fairmont Miramar – Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica on Wednesday, arriving in a vibrant scarlet suit. Her ensemble featured a boxy, double-breasted blazer with sharp lapels, complete with matching pleated trousers. A low-cut black top completed her ensemble.

Sabrina Impacciatore attends <em>TheWrap’</em>s 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar – Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Impacciatore appeared to slip on a set of open-toed heels. Her sandal style included glossy black leather uppers with thin rounded soles and crossed cutout toe straps. Though the rest of her style wasn’t visible beneath her suit’s hems, it’s likely the set was complete with 3 to 4-inch heels in either a block or stiletto shape, given their traditional silhouettes.

A closer look at Impacciatore’s sandals.
CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sabrina Impacciatore attends <em>TheWrap’</em>s 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar – Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Impacciatore often wears platform boots, sandals and pumps in dark neutral tones and vibrant colors on the red carpet. She’s also a rising star in the fashion world, attending Fashion Month shows for brands including Emporio Armani.

