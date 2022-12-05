Sabrina Elba Sees Stripes in Hooded Dress & Velvet Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022

Sabrina Elba stepped out in dynamic attire for the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the model posed in a hooded black and red dress. Her ensemble featured a black midi-length sleeveless construction, covered in strips of black and red striped feathers. A dark red shaggy hood finished the piece. Complementing Elba’s attire was a gold and diamond bangle, as well as a dark red velvet clutch covered in shiny black beaded crystals.

Sabrina Elba attends the 2022 British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Elba strapped into a slick set of heeled sandals. The Christian Louboutin collaborator’s black velvet pair included thin soles and ankle straps, as well as closed counters. Giving the soft pair a sharp finish were thin heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, providing Elba with a sharp height boost while walking the carpet.

A closer look at Elba’s sandals. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Fashion Awards (also known as the British Fashion Awards) are an annual event, celebrating fashion’s presence in culture from the past year. Presented by Diet Coke, this year’s occasion at the Royal Albert Hall in London will honor categories including Model of the Year, Designer of the Year and Independent British Brand of the Year; nominees include Bella Hadid, Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Lila Moss and Nensi Dojaka. Jefferson Hack will notably receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while Katie Grand will be honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.