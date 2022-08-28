×
Sabrina Carpenter Glitters in Floral Disco Dress & 6-Inch Heels at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

By Aaron Royce
Sabrina Carpenter sparkled at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, arriving in style for the occasion in New Jersey.

While hitting the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, Carpenter posed in a black halter-neck dress from Paco Rabanne. The sleeveless number gained a slick edge from a front keyhole cutout, bodice cutouts and a thigh-high slit. Completing her look with a dash of glamour were allover sequins shaped like multicolored flowers, as well as diamond stud earrings and a black satin padded headband.

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, NJ.
Completing Carpenter’s ensemble were a set of black platform heels. Her patent leather style featured thin ankle straps, as well as towering block heels totaling at least 6 inches in height. Adding a sharp finish to the “Sue Me” singer’s pair were pointed toes, clearly providing a sky-high height boost with a sprinkling of ’80s-esque glamour.

A closer look at Carpenter’s heels.
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder for Variety

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. Minaj will notably be recognized with the event’s Vanguard Award for her contributions to the music industry, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be given the Global Icon Award. The 2022 Awards will also include performances by Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo and Maneskin. This year’s nominations are led by Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat, tied with eight nominations each.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 in the gallery.

