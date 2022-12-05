Sabrina Carpenter Adds Edge to Dramatic Hooded Jumpsuit With Zig-Zag Jewels & Invisible Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022

The stars are stepping out in style for the 2022 British Fashion Awards in London.

Sabrina Carpenter was one of the many famous faces to make an appearance at the affair. While arriving at The Royal Albert Hall, the pop singer posed on the red carpet in a mustard-colored sleeveless jumpsuit. The flowy piece included a hood with a deep V-neckline, knotted detail near the waist and dramatic wide-leg pants.

Sabrina Carpenter attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: PA Images via Getty Images

Adding a dose of edge to the look, the “Can’t Blame a Girl For Trying” musician accessorized with silver zig-zag earrings, several midi rings and a bracelet. Although her hair was covered with a hood, Carpenter opted for a slick style and curled a small piece of her bang. For glam, “The Goodwin Games” star went with a dark smokey eye, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral pout.

The length of her jumpsuit didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, however Carpenter likely completed her look with strappy sandals, staggering heels, sharp pointed-toe pumps or sleek sneakers.

Sabrina Carpenter attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Fashion Awards (also known as the British Fashion Awards) are an annual event, celebrating fashion’s presence in culture from the past year. Presented by Diet Coke, this year’s occasion at the Royal Albert Hall in London will honor categories including Model of the Year, Designer of the Year and Independent British Brand of the Year; nominees include Bella Hadid, Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Lila Moss and Nensi Dojaka. Jefferson Hack will notably receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while Katie Grand will be honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

